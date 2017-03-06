Shocking mass brawl breaks out at Liv...

Shocking mass brawl breaks out at Liverpool fight night with chairs thrown as people storm the ring

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Footage shows a man bursting into the squared circle and triggering the melee at the Black-E event in the city centre A shocking mass brawl broke out at a Liverpool fight night with violence taking place both inside and outside of the ring. Footage shows a man bursting into the squared circle and triggering the melee at the Black-E event in the city centre, report the Liverpool Echo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec '16 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,138 • Total comments across all topics: 279,362,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC