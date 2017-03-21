Shinya Aoki vs Garry Tonon grappling super fight set for May 26

ONE Championship is brining former Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki to the May 26 event in Singapore; however, the "Tobikan Judan" won't be lacing up the mixed martial arts gloves. Instead, the longtime grappling phenom will be challenging IBJJF World and Pan American Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Garry Tonon in a grappling "super fight" inside Singapore Indoor Stadium, on a card headlined by Women's Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee vs. Istela Nunes.

