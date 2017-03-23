Seaton martial arts group's grading success

Four Shotokan karate students under the instruction of Sensei Jim Harvey at Seaton Martial Arts Centre attended a grading session at the Karate Academy in Newton Abbot and all were successful, being awarded a higher kyu grading, with a certificate, and a new belt. Pictured are : Paul Thompson, brown belt, 3rd kyu; Elliot Speer, red belt, 8th kyu; Sensei Jim Harvey ; Charlotte Leslie, red belt, 8th kyu; Daisy Graysmark, brown belt, 3rd kyu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Midweek Herald.