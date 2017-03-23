Seaton martial arts group's grading s...

Seaton martial arts group's grading success

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Midweek Herald

Four Shotokan karate students under the instruction of Sensei Jim Harvey at Seaton Martial Arts Centre attended a grading session at the Karate Academy in Newton Abbot and all were successful, being awarded a higher kyu grading, with a certificate, and a new belt. Pictured are : Paul Thompson, brown belt, 3rd kyu; Elliot Speer, red belt, 8th kyu; Sensei Jim Harvey ; Charlotte Leslie, red belt, 8th kyu; Daisy Graysmark, brown belt, 3rd kyu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Midweek Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar 14 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,782,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC