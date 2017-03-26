Scottish Muay Thai boxer: Heat stroke...

Scottish Muay Thai boxer: Heat stroke death

14 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

In a fighting pose, the recenty deceased Jordan Lamnammoon also known as Jordan Coe or Dechalek Lamnammoon or 'the dancing boxer' After fighting for years in over 70 fights 'the dancing boxer' dies from dehydration running under scorching sun in heavy sweatsuit. 26/03/2017 Prasit Tangprasert and Saritdet Marukatat A Scottish Muay Thai boxer was found dead in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

