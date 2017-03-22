Sandman to fight in OKC

Sandman to fight in OKC

Kimball in a light heavyweight bout on a UFC Fight Night card set for June 25 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Stansbury, 32 of East Liverpool, is 8-3 in his professional mixed martial arts career with one knockout and five submissions.

Chicago, IL

