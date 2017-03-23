Royce Gracie wants Matt Hughes rematch, says 'everybody wants to see this second fight'
To much surprise, Ultimate Fighting Championship legend Matt Hughes recently announced that he would return to fighting for the right opportunity. Despite being 43 years of age and far removed from his combat prime, Hughes understands that there is a market for legend vs. legend fights in this day and age.
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
