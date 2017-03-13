Roberto Duran Shakes Head: Even I Can Beat Conor McGregor

Hall of Famer Roberto 'Hands of Stone' Duran, 65 years old, has joined the ranks of active and retired boxers who believes a potential fight between Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor is a very bad idea. McGregor, the biggest name in Mixed Martial Arts, has been pushing for a boxing match with Mayweather, who retired from boxing in September 2015.

