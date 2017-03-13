Roberto Duran Shakes Head: Even I Can...

Roberto Duran Shakes Head: Even I Can Beat Conor McGregor

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Hall of Famer Roberto 'Hands of Stone' Duran, 65 years old, has joined the ranks of active and retired boxers who believes a potential fight between Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor is a very bad idea. McGregor, the biggest name in Mixed Martial Arts, has been pushing for a boxing match with Mayweather, who retired from boxing in September 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Tue kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,427 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC