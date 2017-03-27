Rankin County Rankin S/O teams up for free empowerment seminar for Sexual Assault Awareness

During April's Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Krav Maga Worldwide and its affiliates, including one in Flowood, Mississippi, join together in hosting Women's Empowerment Seminars throughout the world to help women learn practical self-defense skills, like how to use decisive verbal cues, assess environmental risks, avoid dangerous situations, and fight off attackers. The National Sexual Violence Resource Center estimates nearly 1 in 5 women in the United States have experienced an attempted rape or have been raped.

