Quijano: Another big fight weekend

IT'S another huge weekend for fight buffs as we have big events for both boxing and Mixed Martial Arts. At UFC 209, welterweight champion Tyrone Woodley fights Stephen Thompson in a rematch of their first fight at UFC 205 won by Woodley via a majority draw Over at the O2 Arena in London, come-backing former heavyweight champion David Haye will face off against reigning WBC cruiserweight champion David Bellew in a grudge match.

