Quijano: Another big fight weekend
IT'S another huge weekend for fight buffs as we have big events for both boxing and Mixed Martial Arts. At UFC 209, welterweight champion Tyrone Woodley fights Stephen Thompson in a rematch of their first fight at UFC 205 won by Woodley via a majority draw Over at the O2 Arena in London, come-backing former heavyweight champion David Haye will face off against reigning WBC cruiserweight champion David Bellew in a grudge match.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC