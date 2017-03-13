Photos: Premier Fighting Championship...

Photos: Premier Fighting Championship brings intense action to Agawam

It was a full house in Chez Josef as Premier Fighting Championship took over Agawam Saturday night and turned the venue's ballroom into the "proving ground for mixed martial arts," as ring announcer Owen Bowness called it. The event, which is PFC's 22nd since its start back in 2010, kicked off at 7 p.m. with a series of amateur bouts that wowed the audience.

