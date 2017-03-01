Photos: Legends learn kung fu in Hong Kong
Sami Hyypia, Luis Garcia, Vladimir Smicer, Patrik Berger and Jason McAteer were involved in countless battles on the pitch throughout their respective Liverpool careers. But the five Reds Legends received a lesson in a very different kind of combat in Hong Kong on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liverpool FC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC