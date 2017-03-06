Openings begin in Las Vegas trial of ...

Openings begin in Las Vegas trial of ex-fighter War Machine

Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

LAS VEGAS>> Prosecutors began casting a former mixed martial arts fighter named War Machine on Monday as violent in his relationship with his porn star girlfriend and murderous when he found her asleep one morning with another man in her bedroom. Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver's defense attorney, Jay Leiderman, didn't deny during opening statements that a fight took place early one morning in August 2014.

