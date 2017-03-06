Openings begin in Las Vegas trial of ex-fighter War Machine
In this June 3, 2015 file photo, Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver, also known as War Machine, appears in court in Las Vegas, Nev. Opening statements have begun in Las Vegas for the trial of the former mixed martial arts fighter named War Machine on charges that he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend and her male friend in August 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC