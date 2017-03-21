ONE: 'Kings of Destiny' fight card announced for April 21 in Manila

PRESS RELEASE: 20 March 2017 - Manila, Philippines: The largest sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championshipa , has just announced a spectacular fight card for ONE: KINGS OF DESTINY, which takes place Friday, 21 April at the 20,000-capacity Mall of Asia Arena in Manila. The action-packed evening promises to feature the absolute best in local and international mixed martial arts talent.

