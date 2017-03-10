No charge over sudden death of MMA fighter
The DPP has directed no prosecution in relation to the death of a mixed martial arts fighter who died after a fight in Dublin. An inquest into the Portuguese fighter's death heard that no criminal charges will be brought in relation to the incident The DPP has directed no prosecution in relation to the death of a mixed martial arts fighter who died after a fight in Dublin.
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
