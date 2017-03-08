Multiple-Time Muay Thai Champ Saketdao Phetpayathai Looking to Take MMA by Storm
Saketdao Phetpayathai is set to make his pro MMA debut at ONE: Warrior Kingdom in Bangkok on Saturday, but the 30-year-old has plenty of fighting experience to fall back on. He's won titles at both Lumpinee and Rajadamnern stadiums and is a veteran of around 250 Muay Thai matches.
