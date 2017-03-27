Muhammed Lawal Outpoints Beefed-Up Quinton Jackson in Bellator 175 Rematch
Muhammed Lawal turned the page on his rivalry with Quinton Jackson and did so on his terms. The former Strikeforce champion leaned on a suffocating clinch game and a few early takedowns in claiming a unanimous decision over the beefed-up Jackson in the Bellator 175 headliner on Friday at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.
