MuayThai judge beaten, guard shot dead outside stadium

Police cordon off the area in front of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok's Bang Khen where a security guard was shot dead and a Muay Thai judge beaten by two men early Friday afternoon. A security guard was killed and a Muay Thai judge clubbed in broad daylight by two men armed with a gun and a wooden baton in front of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bang Khen district, Bangkok, on Friday.

