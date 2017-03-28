MMA's self-proclaimed 'bad guy' rips MSG, NYC in bout promo 0:0
Bellator made its debut in Manhattan on Tuesday to promote its June 24 mixed martial arts card at Madison Square Garden. And though its introductory press conference might have lacked the overall fanfare and hype of UFC 205, Chael Sonnen did his part to stir things up in a big way.
