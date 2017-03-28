MMA's self-proclaimed 'bad guy' rips ...

MMA's self-proclaimed 'bad guy' rips MSG, NYC in bout promo 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Bellator made its debut in Manhattan on Tuesday to promote its June 24 mixed martial arts card at Madison Square Garden. And though its introductory press conference might have lacked the overall fanfare and hype of UFC 205, Chael Sonnen did his part to stir things up in a big way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mon jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar 14 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,901,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC