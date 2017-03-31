MMA provides a space to escape for wa...

MMA provides a space to escape for war-weary Afghanistan

14 hrs ago

Mixed martial arts takes off in Afghanistan not only as entertainment, but also a constructive pastime for young people in a country ravaged by war and poverty. Amid booming music and cheering fans, Afghans gather to watch the country's first professional Mixed Martial Arts fights to help distract them from the deadlier violence that continues to plague their country.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 21,989 • Total comments across all topics: 279,973,520

