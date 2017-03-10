MMA: Early night would suit star Scott

BRAD Scott is aiming to produce fireworks when he goes toe-to-toe with Scott Ashkam at UFC Fight Night 107 tomorrow night but insists he isn't scared of going the distance. The Melksham star, 27, tackles 28-year-old Yorkshireman Scott Askham in an all-English middleweight showdown at London's O2 Arena, with Scott tackling his fifth fight in the world's biggest MMA promotion.

