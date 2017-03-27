Mixed martial arts take off in war-we...

Mixed martial arts take off in war-weary Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Mixed martial arts takes off in Afghanistan not only as entertainment, but also a constructive pastime for young people in a country ravaged by war and poverty. - Reuters Readers are urged not to submit comments that may cause legal dispute including slanderous, vulgar or violent language, incorrectly spelt names, discuss moderation action, quotes with no source or anything deemed critical of the monarchy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar 27 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar 14 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,381 • Total comments across all topics: 279,956,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC