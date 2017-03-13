Mixed Martial Arts: 'I was going give...

Mixed Martial Arts: 'I was going give it up but I'm so glad I didn't,' says Scott

Wiltshire Times

BRAD Scott broke down in tears after his victory over Scott Ashkam on Saturday night and revealed his belief that he had just saved his UFC career. At UFC Fight Night 107, the 27-year-old, from Melksham, claimed a split decision over his fellow Brit at London's O2 Arena, claiming his third win on the world's biggest mixed martial arts promotion.

