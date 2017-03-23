Midnight Mania! Cyborg vacates Invicta belt, McGregor vs Iron Fist

Welcome to Midnight Mania! Tonight we've got women's featherweight great Cris Cyborg announcing that she has vacated the Invicta featherweight belt, and calling out Germaine De Randamie; Conor McGregor facing off with Iron Fist in a new commercial, highlights from regional mixed martial arts , an unconscious fighter choking a ref, knockouts, Invicta portraits,, and much more. Cris Cyborg is not looking back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.