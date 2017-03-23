Midnight Mania! Cyborg vacates Invicta belt, McGregor vs Iron Fist
Welcome to Midnight Mania! Tonight we've got women's featherweight great Cris Cyborg announcing that she has vacated the Invicta featherweight belt, and calling out Germaine De Randamie; Conor McGregor facing off with Iron Fist in a new commercial, highlights from regional mixed martial arts , an unconscious fighter choking a ref, knockouts, Invicta portraits,, and much more. Cris Cyborg is not looking back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC