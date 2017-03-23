Midnight Mania! BJ Penn returns to fi...

Midnight Mania! BJ Penn returns to fight Dennis Siver, Dillashaw spars with Lomachenko

Welcome to Midnight Mania! Tonight, we've got mixed martial arts legend B.J. Penn giving it another try against Dennis Siver, T.J. Dillashaw sparring with Vasyl Lomachenko, Luke Rockhold saying he will move all the way to Heavyweight to fight Fabricio Werdum, sumo, knockouts, podcasts, and much more! Baby Jay Penn is not done yet. The announcement came today via "UFC Tonight" that Penn would fight Siver at a UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma City, Okla., on June 25, 2017.

