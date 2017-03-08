Mayweather on MMA: Real Men Don't Fight Between a Man's Legs
Mayweather had earlier played down talk of an agreement between the two camps, posting on Twitter: "There seems to be several rumours floating around media recently however, let the record show, there hasn't been any deals made in regards to a fight between myself and any other fighters. "I am happily retired and enjoying life at this time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC