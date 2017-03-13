Matches to Make After UFC Fight Night 'Manuwa vs. Anderson'
The statement could not have been more emphatic in nature. Jimi Manuwa strengthened his case as a possible contender for the Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight title with a stirring first-round knockout against Corey Anderson in the UFC Fight Night 107 "Manuwa vs. Anderson" main event on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC