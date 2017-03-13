Matches to Make After UFC Fight Night...

Matches to Make After UFC Fight Night 'Manuwa vs. Anderson'

The statement could not have been more emphatic in nature. Jimi Manuwa strengthened his case as a possible contender for the Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight title with a stirring first-round knockout against Corey Anderson in the UFC Fight Night 107 "Manuwa vs. Anderson" main event on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London.

