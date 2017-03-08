Martial Arts: Oxford's karate fighters succeed in Russia
A TEAM comprised mainly of Oxford Karate Academy students collected a host of medals - including six golds - when competing in a tournament in Russia. All six first places came in the kata discipline, four by Oxford members Kieran Bennett, Isaac Henderson, Elisabetta Mainwaring and Paul Coleman.
