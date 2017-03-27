Martial arts is family affair as fath...

Martial arts is family affair as father-son pair earn black belts together

Luke Dacombe-Bird, 24, and his father Stephen, 56, were both successful in obtaining their black belt in Seido Karate after more than five years of training. A Wellington father-son pair have achieved a rare feat - both earning their karate black belt on the same day.

