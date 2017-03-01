Mark Hunt returns to UFC cage, even with his lawsuit pending
" Mark Hunt stepped on the scales and raised his arms above his generous belly Friday, weighing in at 265 pounds for his heavyweight bout at UFC 209. He then climbed down and shook hands with UFC President Dana White, who he is currently suing for millions in U.S. District Court.
