Magnus Cedenblad Out of Chris Camozzi Bout, Trevor Smith Steps in at UFC Fight Night Stockholm
Chris Camozzi 's forthcoming trip to Sweden has gotten a little less hostile. Monday, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced that Swedish middleweight Magnus Cedenblad has been forced to withdraw from his slated May 28 bout with Camozzi at the UFC Fight Night card at Stockholm's Ericsson Globe.
