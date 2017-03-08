Luke Rockhold heard 'The Count' was drunk, plans immediate detour to Michael Bisping's ass

Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion Michael Bisping was scheduled to defend his 185-pound title against the returning Georges St-Pierre after the ex-welterweight kingpin returned to active competition earlier this month . That bout is unlikely to take place until late summer or perhaps even early fall as "The Count" heals up from knee surgery while "Rush" gets the all-clear from United States Anti-Doping Agency .

