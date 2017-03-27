Longtime Local Nonprofit School Close...

Longtime Local Nonprofit School Closed Due to Fire

For over 60 years Dan Brown has introduced youth in Utica to the arts of Judo and JuJitsu. He started Brown's School of Judo JuJitsu & Grappling in an effort to offer a free program for kids in the city to better their lives.

Chicago, IL

