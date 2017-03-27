Longtime Local Nonprofit School Closed Due to Fire
For over 60 years Dan Brown has introduced youth in Utica to the arts of Judo and JuJitsu. He started Brown's School of Judo JuJitsu & Grappling in an effort to offer a free program for kids in the city to better their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC