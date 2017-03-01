Locals settle for team medals at kara...

Locals settle for team medals at karate nationals

11 hrs ago Read more: Prince George Citizen

Warren Grafton and Ashtin Callaghan didn't leave the Karate Canada national championships empty-handed. Both were awarded medals in team competition but, in individual fighting, they were shut out.

