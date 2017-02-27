Lauren Farrell picked for Australia
Lauren Farrell has been selected in the Australian team to participate in the Asian Pacific Championship in Jakarta in May. That follows fellow local member Jordi Bell winning his category at the Australian Open Full Contact Karate Championships in Sydney in August. Lauren will be grading for her first dan black belt in September and if successful, will be the first local academy member to reach that level.
