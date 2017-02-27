Lauren Farrell picked for Australia

Lauren Farrell picked for Australia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Naracoorte Herald

Lauren Farrell has been selected in the Australian team to participate in the Asian Pacific Championship in Jakarta in May. That follows fellow local member Jordi Bell winning his category at the Australian Open Full Contact Karate Championships in Sydney in August. Lauren will be grading for her first dan black belt in September and if successful, will be the first local academy member to reach that level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Naracoorte Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec '16 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,631 • Total comments across all topics: 279,225,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC