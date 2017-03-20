Korean Zombie just called out Ricardo...

Korean Zombie just called out Ricardo Lamas: Fight me - or get stuck on the prelims

Read more: MMA Mania

Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight contender Chan Sung Jung is finally back with the world's largest mixed martial arts promotion, following a couple of years playing soldier , and he wants to get his career on the fast track to a 145-pound title shot. And the best way to accomplish that goal is by knocking off contending featherweights, starting with longtime veteran Ricardo Lamas, who can either battle "Korean Zombie" in the main event of an upcoming fight card, or get stuck on the FOX Sports 1 "Prelims."

