Kiwi Mark Hunt confirmed to headline Auckland UFC Fight Night against Derrick Lewis
Mark Hunt is returning home. After 16 years of competing on the world stage, the UFC has confirmed Hunt will headline the UFC Fight Night in Auckland on June 11 in what will be his first professional mixed martial arts bout in New Zealand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC