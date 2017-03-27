Kisenosato vows to keep improving aft...

Kisenosato vows to keep improving after Spring victory

Yokozuna Kisenosato said Monday the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament will leave an everlasting memory, but he remains humble as he realizes his personal growth as a sumo wrestler will stop the moment he allows himself to rest on his laurels. Speaking at a press conference at his Tagonoura stable a day after defeating ozeki Terunofuji twice to win the Spring title, Kisenosato reminded himself that success is fleeting, and he doesn't have long to savor the hard-fought victory.

