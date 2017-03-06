Instructor inducted into the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame
Shihan/Sensei/Sifu Rick McElroy of McElroy's Martial Arts Academy has been inducted into the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame, according to a news release. McElroy also was chosen to be in "Who's Who in USA Martial Arts 2017."
