He believed in 'Power Rangers' when nobody else did, and it turned him into a billionaire
The cartoon-music man spent eight years peddling his "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," a remake of a Japanese action show about ordinary teenagers who take on supernatural strength to battle bizarre creatures from space. "Every selling season, I would go out and offer it to the networks - and would get kicked out of the room," Saban said of his 1980s slog.
