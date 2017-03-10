HCM City to host Muay Thai fight night
The first-ever martial art competition Muay Thai Fight Night will be held at Gem Centre, District 1, in HCM City on March 18. - Photo baomoi.com HA Na I - HCM City's first every Muay Thai fight night will be held at Gem Centre, District 1, in HCM City today. According to GiA p Trung Thang, general secretary of HCM City Muay Association, the tournament aims to develop Muay Thai in Via t Nam.
