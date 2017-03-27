Georges St-Pierre's master plan is to win UFC middleweight title, drop down to fight Conor McGregor
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight titleholder Georges St-Pierre is back with the world's largest mixed martial arts promotion after spending more than three years on the sidelines. But now that "Rush" has returned, he's not exactly easing himself into the title picture.
