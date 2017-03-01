Georges St-Pierre to face Michael Bis...

Georges St-Pierre to face Michael Bisping for UFC middleweight title

Former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre is starting his comeback with a bang - against UFC middleweight title-holder Michael Bisping. The 35-year-old St-Pierre has not fought since November 2013 when he won a narrow decision over Johny Hendricks for his 12th straight win.

