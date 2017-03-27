Gastelum surprised Anderson Silva agreed to fight him: 'It's like fighting Mike Tyson'

Kelvin Gastelum made it clear he wanted to fight Anderson Silva after his latest win, but in reality, he didn't expect his wish to be granted. Gastelum called Silva out after his vicious, first-round knockout win over another mixed martial arts legend, Vitor Belfort , in the main event of UFC Fight Night 106 earlier this month in Fortaleza, Brazil.

