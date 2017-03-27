Free fight! Watch Gegard Mousasi destroy Thiago Santos at UFC 200

Streaking Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight contender Gegard Mousasi will return to the Octagon on April 8 when he tangles with ex-division kingpin Chris Weidman at the UFC 210 pay-per-view event, set for KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Mousasi is currently riding a four-fight win streak, with his last three ending by way of technical knockout .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.