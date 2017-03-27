Free fight! Watch Gegard Mousasi dest...

Free fight! Watch Gegard Mousasi destroy Thiago Santos at UFC 200

Streaking Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight contender Gegard Mousasi will return to the Octagon on April 8 when he tangles with ex-division kingpin Chris Weidman at the UFC 210 pay-per-view event, set for KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Mousasi is currently riding a four-fight win streak, with his last three ending by way of technical knockout .

Chicago, IL

