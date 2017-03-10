Former MMA fighter earns prison term after attack on guardMan put...
A 33-year-old former mixed martial arts heavyweight fighter was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison Friday for attacking a guard in the county jail. Robert Galloway, of Van Wert, was sentenced on the charges of felonious assault, possession of heroin, harassment by bodily substance and assault.
