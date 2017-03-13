Floyd Mayweather reveals he's coming out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor

One week on from his show in Gateshead where he also discussed a bout with the UFC star, Floyd Mayweather says he wants the mega fight Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather says he is out of retirement as he looks to make a deal with mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor for the pair to clash. The proposed crossover super fight has long being rumoured to be undefeated Mayweather's 50th bout, and he confirmed to his North East fans that he was interested in it during his appearance at Gateshead's Lancastrian Suite last Sunday.

