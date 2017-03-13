Floyd Mayweather reveals he's coming ...

Floyd Mayweather reveals he's coming out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Chronicle Live

One week on from his show in Gateshead where he also discussed a bout with the UFC star, Floyd Mayweather says he wants the mega fight Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather says he is out of retirement as he looks to make a deal with mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor for the pair to clash. The proposed crossover super fight has long being rumoured to be undefeated Mayweather's 50th bout, and he confirmed to his North East fans that he was interested in it during his appearance at Gateshead's Lancastrian Suite last Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec '16 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,915 • Total comments across all topics: 279,528,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC