Fire hits Guatemala children's shelter, killing at least 22

Federal prosecutors have decided to drop child pornography charges against a Washington teacher after the Justice Department refused to disclose information about a software weakness it exploited during an... Federal prosecutors have decided to drop child pornography charges against a Washington teacher after the Justice Department refused to disclose information about a software weakness it exploited during an investigation last year. A former adult film actress testified she was beaten and raped by the former mixed martial arts fighter named War Machine in the months before he allegedly tried to kill her and her friend in August 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.