Fighters lobbying for support of Muhammad Ali Expansion Act

9 hrs ago Read more: BloodyElbow

Members of the Mixed Martial Arts Fighters Association were in our nation's capital Tuesday lobbying members of congress to support the Muhammad Ali Expansion Act. While other fighter associations, such as the PFA and MMAAA, have been quiet of late, the MMAFA has kept busy working on gaining support for the bill in Congress.

Chicago, IL

