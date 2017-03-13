Fastest punch in the world recorded as martial arts grand master strikes 352 times in one minute
Jayanth Reddy from Hyderabad, India has been practicing martial arts for the past 40 years and is an 8th Dan black belt Taekwondo Grand Master. His passion for the martial arts began at an early age, when he came across a book that his brother was reading.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Tue
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC